2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North 4X4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,262
+ taxes & licensing
95,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9236707
- Stock #: 523445
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB0ED523445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Interior Features:
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
Boston Audio Premium Audio System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
172hp/ 165lb-ft Torque
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1