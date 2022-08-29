Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

95,960 KM

Details Description Features

$18,262

+ tax & licensing
$18,262

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North 4X4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North 4X4 - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,262

+ taxes & licensing

95,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236707
  • Stock #: 523445
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0ED523445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,960 KM

Vehicle Description


Interior Features:



Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Seats

Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling

Boston Audio Premium Audio System

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Roof Rails

Heated Mirrors

17" Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



Automatic Transmission

4 Wheel Drive

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine

172hp/ 165lb-ft Torque





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

