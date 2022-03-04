2014 Jeep Wrangler

$34,000+ tax & licensing
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
Unlimited Sahara
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
105,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8568218
- Stock #: W2822A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright White Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
