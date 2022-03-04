2014 Jeep Wrangler

Bright White Clearcoat

Convertible Soft Top

Conventional Spare Tire

AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering

CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top

MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control

Requires Subscription

RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)