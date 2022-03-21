2014 Jeep Wrangler

$25,800 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8822210

8822210 Stock #: E5526B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 88,704 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Bypass Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD) WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.