$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
88,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8822210
- Stock #: E5526B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 88,704 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Sport, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning Bypass
Bright White Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3