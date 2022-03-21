Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

88,704 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822210
  • Stock #: E5526B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,704 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 2dr Sport, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning Bypass
Bright White Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 RAM 2500 Limite...
 124,000 KM
$70,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sdn...
 161,949 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,501 KM
$9,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory