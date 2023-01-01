2014 Jeep Wrangler

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 4 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9448351

9448351 Stock #: RF1454A

RF1454A VIN: 1C4AJWAG4EL221946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 101,412 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.