2014 Kia Forte

168,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L LX

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BP2387
  • VIN: KNAFX4A68E5181906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED CASH SALE
2014 Kia Forte LX, give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

