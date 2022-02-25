$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$9,995
- Listing ID: 8339016
- Stock #: BP1727
- VIN: KNAHU8A37E7017761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,456 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Rondo $8,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL VIN# KNAHU8A37E7017761
185,456 Km, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. Runs and drives great
Vehicle Features
