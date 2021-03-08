Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

190,936 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD 7 Pass, Bluetooth, Htd. Seats

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD 7 Pass, Bluetooth, Htd. Seats

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,936KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6672779
  Stock #: 431843
  VIN: 5xyktda75eg431843

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 431843
  Mileage 190,936 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger AWD V6 Automatic, bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at Red Tag Auto 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon.-Sat. 9-5:00 Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear Window Defroster
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Leather Steering Wheel: Opt.
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Standard Seating: 7
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

