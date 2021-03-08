2014 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Side Head Curtain Airbag Third Row Removable Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Electronic Parking Aid: Opt. Leather Steering Wheel: Opt. Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt. Standard Seating: 7 Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

