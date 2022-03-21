Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

230,354 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX Bluetooth! Heated Seats! Parking Assist!

2014 Kia Sorento

LX Bluetooth! Heated Seats! Parking Assist!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8789360
  • Stock #: BP1896
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A66EG521603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 KIA Sorento LX $12,995 Plus Tax 2.4L, 4 CYL VIN#: 5XYKT3A66EG521603 230,354 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Rear Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Power Window/Link, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

