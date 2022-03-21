2014 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 3 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8789360

8789360 Stock #: BP1896

BP1896 VIN: 5XYKT3A66EG521603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 230,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

