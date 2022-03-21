$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
LX Bluetooth! Heated Seats! Parking Assist!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8789360
- Stock #: BP1896
- VIN: 5XYKT3A66EG521603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,354 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 KIA Sorento LX $12,995 Plus Tax 2.4L, 4 CYL VIN#: 5XYKT3A66EG521603 230,354 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Rear Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Power Window/Link, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....
