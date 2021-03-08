Menu
2014 Kia Soul

127,992 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

EX HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6673454
  • Stock #: BP1202
  • VIN: kndjx3a52e7089483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,992 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Soul Ex $12,995 + Tax
2.0L 4 Cyl 127K,
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheels, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk & Much more
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

