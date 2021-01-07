Menu
2014 Kia Sportage

85,026 KM

Details Description Features

$15,697

+ tax & licensing
$15,697

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

EX

2014 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$15,697

+ taxes & licensing

85,026KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,026 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $161/Bi-Weekly on a 5 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.

2014 Kia Sportage EX
85,000km
2.4L 4 Cylinder
All Wheel Drive

Here's another great SUV here at Full Throttle, with fantastic traction and drivability for the winter time, yet stylish, comfortable and economical for those summer road trips! Very low km, and no reported accidents, this is one clean ride! The previous owner even left the built-in hard drive music jukebox full of 174 cover songs from the hit, musical show 'Glee', for your entertainment. Don't like Glee? No worries, press a couple buttons and they're gone. Get in this Sportage today, you won't regret it!

Features: Back-Up Camera, Remote Start, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Hard Drive Mp3 Jukebox, Heated Seats, Voice Commands, Power Seats and more!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/
We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today!

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Tires: P225/60R17
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
3.195 Axle Ratio
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
6-Way Driver Seat
58 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs)
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Wheel Well Trim
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite -inc: 6 speakers, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth wireless technology and AUX and USB input ports
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

