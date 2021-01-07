2014 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Tires: P225/60R17 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 3.195 Axle Ratio 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC 6-Way Driver Seat 58 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs) Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 17" Alloy Black Wheel Well Trim Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite -inc: 6 speakers, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth wireless technology and AUX and USB input ports Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material

