1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $161/Bi-Weekly on a 5 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.
2014 Kia Sportage EX
85,000km
2.4L 4 Cylinder
All Wheel Drive
Here's another great SUV here at Full Throttle, with fantastic traction and drivability for the winter time, yet stylish, comfortable and economical for those summer road trips! Very low km, and no reported accidents, this is one clean ride! The previous owner even left the built-in hard drive music jukebox full of 174 cover songs from the hit, musical show 'Glee', for your entertainment. Don't like Glee? No worries, press a couple buttons and they're gone. Get in this Sportage today, you won't regret it!
Features: Back-Up Camera, Remote Start, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Hard Drive Mp3 Jukebox, Heated Seats, Voice Commands, Power Seats and more!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/
We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today!
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3