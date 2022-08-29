$28,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Dynamic
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9190960
- Stock #: 99658A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,325 KM
Vehicle Description
This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: You'll like the 2014 Range Rover Evoque if you want a seriously stylish compact-luxury SUV that drives well in the city but isn't afraid of the wilderness. The new Evoque also returns 30 mpg on the highway, a number inconceivable in any other Range Rover.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.