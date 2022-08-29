Menu
2014 Land Rover Evoque

53,325 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Land Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9190960
  Stock #: 99658A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R19, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: You'll like the 2014 Range Rover Evoque if you want a seriously stylish compact-luxury SUV that drives well in the city but isn't afraid of the wilderness. The new Evoque also returns 30 mpg on the highway, a number inconceivable in any other Range Rover.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

