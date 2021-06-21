Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover LR2

108,708 KM

Details Description Features

$18,611

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,611

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover LR2

2014 Land Rover LR2

HSE AWD - LOW KM - PANO ROOF - TERRAIN RESPONSE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover LR2

HSE AWD - LOW KM - PANO ROOF - TERRAIN RESPONSE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7491807
  2. 7491807
  3. 7491807
  4. 7491807
  5. 7491807
  6. 7491807
  7. 7491807
  8. 7491807
  9. 7491807
  10. 7491807
  11. 7491807
  12. 7491807
  13. 7491807
  14. 7491807
  15. 7491807
  16. 7491807
  17. 7491807
  18. 7491807
  19. 7491807
  20. 7491807
  21. 7491807
  22. 7491807
  23. 7491807
  24. 7491807
  25. 7491807
  26. 7491807
  27. 7491807
Contact Seller

$18,611

+ taxes & licensing

108,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7491807
  • Stock #: 415681
  • VIN: SALFR2BG9EH415681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 415681
  • Mileage 108,708 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND



AWD w/ Terrain Response System

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Windshield

Navigation System

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Premium Meridian Audio w/ DOLBY PRO LOGIC and DTS Neo:6 Surround Sound Options

Auxiliary and USB Input

Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Power Front Seats w/ Memory Settings

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

18" Alloy Wheels

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start

Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Traction and Stability Control

Automatic Transmission

2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2014 Nissan Murano S...
 143,602 KM
$16,356 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 89,476 KM
$15,679 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SL...
 151,345 KM
$12,808 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory