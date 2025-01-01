$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Lexus IS
250 - AWD - EXECUTIVE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE
2014 Lexus IS
250 - AWD - EXECUTIVE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,552KM
VIN JTHCF1D23E5007207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 007207
- Mileage 142,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Excellent Condition!
Introducing this stunning 2014 LexusIS 250 AWD in striking Atomic Silver, perfectly contrasted by its luxurious black leather interior. This accidentfree example has been owned and maintained locally here in Saskatchewan, ensuring peace of mind with every drive. Fully loaded with the coveted Executive Package, it combines all the features of the Luxury and Premium packages plus advanced safety technology like blindspot monitoring and rear crosstraffic alert. Maneuvering in tight spots is a breeze thanks to front and rear parkassist sensors, while the voiceactivated navigation system keeps you confidently on course. Enjoy the ultimate in comfort with ventilated and heated leather seating, and stay dry with rainsensing wipers that respond to changing conditions. A power rear sunshade and heated steering wheel elevate your driving experience on sunny days and chilly mornings alike. Open up the panoramic power sunroof for fresh air at the touch of a button, and let the headlamp washers keep your vision clear through any road grime. Discover the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and safety at Saskatoon Auto Connection today.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Executive Package!
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Voice-Activated HDD Navigation System w/ Remote Touch
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Intuitive Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Power Rear Window Sunshade
- Rain-Sensing & De-Icing Windshield Wipers
- HID Headlamps w/ Dynamic Auto-Levelling
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Integrated Fog Lamps
- Headlamp Washers
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- SmartAccess w/ Push-Button Start/Stop
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 18-Inch 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels
- 2.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Atomic Silver
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/lexus/ca/2014-is.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Lexus IS