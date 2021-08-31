Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

110,424 KM

$15,348

+ tax & licensing
$15,348

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KM

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7756695
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,348

+ taxes & licensing

110,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7756695
  • Stock #: 197277
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB1EJ197277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats

Leather Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilting and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Fog Lights

Turbocharger

Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

