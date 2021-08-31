Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

151,772 KM

Details Description Features

$17,124

+ tax & licensing
$17,124

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC AWD - LOW KM - HEATED SEATS

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC AWD - LOW KM - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,124

+ taxes & licensing

151,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7704367
  • Stock #: 958894
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB7EA958894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 958894
  • Mileage 151,772 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH - PANORAMIC MOONROOF



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

Bluetooth

USB Input

CD Player

Power Seats w/ Manual Lumbar Adjustments

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

3.5L V6

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

