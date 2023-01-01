2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 7 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9578314

9578314 Stock #: V-74562

V-74562 VIN: WDDHF9HB9EB081450

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74562

Mileage 118,744 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.