2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
- Listing ID: 9578314
- Stock #: V-74562
- VIN: WDDHF9HB9EB081450
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74562
- Mileage 118,744 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 4MATIC®, 14-Way Adjustable Power Front Seats w/Memory, 8 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Assist, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! Black 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic BlueTEC® 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel 4D Sedan E 250 BlueTEC® 4MATIC® 4MATIC® Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
