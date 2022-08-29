Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

134,712 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE- Pwr Windows, Heated Seats, Remote Start

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE- Pwr Windows, Heated Seats, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9116521
  Stock #: 22-591B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wicked White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilegeFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC, FWD, White, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Base w/CVT, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.This Lancer SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mitsubishi SE Lancer 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Reviews:* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

