2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE- Pwr Windows, Heated Seats, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wicked White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilegeFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC, FWD, White, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Base w/CVT, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/4 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.This Lancer SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mitsubishi SE Lancer 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Reviews:* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
