$24,301+ tax & licensing
$24,301
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Armada
Platinum DVD - 4X4 - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9187579
- Stock #: 608631
- VIN: 5N1AA0NE0EN608631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Interior Features:
Leather Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rear DVD Player
Bose Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Mirror Caps
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
20" Chrome Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking SEnsors
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction & Stability Control
Performance Features:
4 Wheel Drive
5.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine
317hp/ 385lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
