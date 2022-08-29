Menu
2014 Nissan Armada

162,940 KM

Details Description Features

$24,301

+ tax & licensing
$24,301

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Nissan Armada

2014 Nissan Armada

Platinum DVD - 4X4 - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 Nissan Armada

Platinum DVD - 4X4 - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,301

+ taxes & licensing

162,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9187579
  • Stock #: 608631
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE0EN608631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,940 KM

Vehicle Description


Interior Features:



Leather Seats

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Rear DVD Player

Bose Premium Audio System

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Passenger Seat

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri-Zone Climate Controls

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Power Liftgate

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Tow Package

Running Boards

Roof Rails

Heated Mirrors

Smart Access Doors

Chrome Mirror Caps

Chrome Door Handles

Chrome Grille

20" Chrome Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Parking SEnsors

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Traction & Stability Control





Performance Features:



4 Wheel Drive

5.6L - 8 Cylinder Engine

317hp/ 385lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

