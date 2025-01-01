$12,475+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke
SL - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED LEATHER - NAV - ROCKFORD FOSGATE
2014 Nissan Juke
SL - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED LEATHER - NAV - ROCKFORD FOSGATE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$12,475
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,779KM
VIN JN8AF5MV9ET357404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 357404
- Mileage 140,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Great Fuel Economy - Top-of-the-Line Trim
This 2014 Nissan Juke SL AWD delivers a fun and confident drive with its 1.6L turbocharged engine paired to an all-wheel drive system. With just 140,000 kilometers, it strikes a great balance of performance and efficiency at 8.7L/100km combined fuel economy. The interior is loaded with comfort features, including heated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, USB and AUX inputs, SiriusXM, and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with an 8-inch subwoofer. Navigation with NavTraffic, a RearView Monitor, and Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start add convenience to every trip. A power moonroof and fog lights round out the package, making it a well-equipped option for any driver. Finished in Pearl White with a Black and Red leather interior, this Juke SL brings together capability, technology, and everyday practicality. Come check it out today at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.7L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Leather Seats
- Navigation System w/ NavTraffic
- Power Moonroof
- 6-Speaker Rockford Fosgate ecoPUNCH Premium Audio System w/ 8-Inch Subwoofer
- RearView Monitor
- Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Integrated Control (I-CON) System
- Automatic Climate Control
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- Fog Lights
- 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Pearl White
Interior Colour: Black/Red Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2014-juke.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
