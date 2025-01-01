Menu
Low Kilometers! - Great Fuel Economy - Top-of-the-Line Trim

This 2014 Nissan Juke SL AWD delivers a fun and confident drive with its 1.6L turbocharged engine paired to an all-wheel drive system. With just 140,000 kilometers, it strikes a great balance of performance and efficiency at 8.7L/100km combined fuel economy. The interior is loaded with comfort features, including heated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, USB and AUX inputs, SiriusXM, and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with an 8-inch subwoofer. Navigation with NavTraffic, a RearView Monitor, and Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start add convenience to every trip. A power moonroof and fog lights round out the package, making it a well-equipped option for any driver. Finished in Pearl White with a Black and Red leather interior, this Juke SL brings together capability, technology, and everyday practicality. Come check it out today at Saskatoon Auto Connection!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.7L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Leather Seats
- Navigation System w/ NavTraffic
- Power Moonroof
- 6-Speaker Rockford Fosgate ecoPUNCH Premium Audio System w/ 8-Inch Subwoofer
- RearView Monitor
- Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Integrated Control (I-CON) System
- Automatic Climate Control
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- Fog Lights
- 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Pearl White
Interior Colour: Black/Red Leather

Manufacturers Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/ca/2014-juke.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

