2014 Nissan Juke

106,651 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

306-801-7772

SL AWD W/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Navigation

Location

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

106,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9348832
  • Stock #: 16006
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV9ET357404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16006
  • Mileage 106,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces
60/40 split folding rear seats
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview monitor
Navigation
USB port
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
5" Display
Rockford Fosgate Audio System

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

