2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4941711
  • Stock #: C121
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC670576
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

www.novaautocentre.cominfo@novaautocentre.com(306)373-6682Finanicing Available 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

