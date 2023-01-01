2014 Nissan Rogue

$22,380 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9590077

9590077 Stock #: V-74560

V-74560 VIN: 5N1AT2MM3EC847133

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74560

Mileage 80,808 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.