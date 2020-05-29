Menu
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 RAM 1500

SLT 4X4! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,601KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049069
  • Stock #: P37785
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6ES390584
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Dodge RAM 1500 Big Horn! It has a 5.7L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 8 Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Traction Control! Tow/Haul! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Automatic Headlights! 6 Passenger Vehicle!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

