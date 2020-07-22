Menu
2014 RAM 1500

231,585 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694398
  • Stock #: 440028
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5ES440028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 231,585 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Pickup plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials at the same time the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level whereas the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle at the same time the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption whereas thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, not to mention the CD player is definitely a must have.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, additionally the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Dual Shift Transmission

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

