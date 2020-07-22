2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
This is a CLEAN TITLE Pickup plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials at the same time the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level whereas the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle at the same time the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption whereas thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, not to mention the CD player is definitely a must have.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, additionally the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at:
