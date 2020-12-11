Menu
2014 RAM 1500

95,944 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

ST

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

95,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6335015
  • Stock #: 14044B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG2ES459544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Gold Pearlcoat
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! When Ram created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. This Black Ram is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ram 1500 ST is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Rear Folding Seat
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Radio w/Clock
1490# Maximum Payload
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

