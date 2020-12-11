2014 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Rear Folding Seat Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Powertrain Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE) Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Radio w/Clock 1490# Maximum Payload 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Front armrest w/cupholders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

