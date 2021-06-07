Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

138,779 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7243985
  2. 7243985
  3. 7243985
  4. 7243985
  5. 7243985
  6. 7243985
  7. 7243985
  8. 7243985
  9. 7243985
  10. 7243985
  11. 7243985
  12. 7243985
  13. 7243985
  14. 7243985
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7243985
  • Stock #: BP139C
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT6EG330788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BP139C
  • Mileage 138,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $16,995 + Tax

5.7 L, 8CYL VIN# 3C6JR6AT6EG330788
138,779 km, Regular Cab, 4X2, Air, Cruise, AUX, USB Port & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?

We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2002 Honda CR-V LX 4...
 193,458 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 138,779 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger S...
 132,969 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory