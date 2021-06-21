2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 2 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7359446

7359446 Stock #: T20021A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,256 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood Bright White Clearcoat 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.