Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

181,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7359446
  • Stock #: T20021A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,256 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Crew Cab 4x4 5.7 Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Bright White Clearcoat
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 11,667 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 10 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,075 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory