2014 RAM 1500

96,356 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

SLT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

96,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7609732
  • Stock #: T23721A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 96,356 KM

Vehicle Description

1500Big Horn

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
Black Clearcoat
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Ecodiesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Trailer Brake Control (Fleet) Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Rea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

