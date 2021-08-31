2014 RAM 1500

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609732

7609732 Stock #: T23721A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 96,356 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Clearcoat 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Ecodiesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Trailer Brake Control (Fleet) Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps ENGINE: 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Rea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.