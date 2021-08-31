2014 RAM 1500

$34,800 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7653853

7653853 Stock #: E5523B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Black Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

