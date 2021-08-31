Menu
2014 RAM 1500

75,209 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

SPORT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

75,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7653853
  • Stock #: E5523B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,209 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

