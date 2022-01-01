Menu
2014 RAM 1500

147,934 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8105647
  • Stock #: BP1633C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG3ES315579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BP1633C
  • Mileage 147,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $21,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7FG3ES315579
147,934 Km, 4X4, Remote Start, Quad Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

