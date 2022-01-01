2014 RAM 1500

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 9 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8105647

8105647 Stock #: BP1633C

BP1633C VIN: 1C6RR7FG3ES315579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # BP1633C

Mileage 147,934 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.