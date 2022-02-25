$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
1-888-317-2537
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
179,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8417172
- Stock #: 60861
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,111 KM
1500Sport
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
RamBox Cargo Management System
Black Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8