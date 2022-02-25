2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 1 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 179,111 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Sport Performance Hood Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors RamBox Cargo Management System Black Clearcoat 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Wheel to Wheel Side Steps QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

