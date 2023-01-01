Menu
2014 RAM 1500

137,396 KM

Budget Auto Centre

SPORT

SPORT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643258
  • Stock #: BP2162
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2ES212315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,396 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport $23,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7MT2ES212315
137,396 Km, 4X4, 8 Speed Automatics, Crew Cab, Leather Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power sunroof, Leather Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation, Front and rear sensors, Back up camera, tonneau cover, FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
