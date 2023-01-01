$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9643258
- Stock #: BP2162
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT2ES212315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,396 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport $23,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7MT2ES212315
137,396 Km, 4X4, 8 Speed Automatics, Crew Cab, Leather Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power sunroof, Leather Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation, Front and rear sensors, Back up camera, tonneau cover, FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
