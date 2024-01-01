Menu
2014 RAM 2500

206,882 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2014 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,882KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ0EG299095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 206,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
220 Amp Alternator

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: rear wheel spats
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto Dim Exterior Mirro...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: HD Radio Media Hub (SD USB AUX) For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) Remote SD Card Slot SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) Uconn...
POWER BLACK TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: grille w/red billets
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 Mid Duty HEMI MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE)
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 MID DUTY HEMI MDS -inc: 50 State Emissions (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2014 RAM 2500