2014 RAM Cargo Van

105,479 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 RAM Cargo Van

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Econ Mode! CARGO!

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Econ Mode! CARGO!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160253
  • Stock #: BP2298
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG8ER474600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,479 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM Cargo $19,995 Plus Tax 3.6 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 2C4JRGAG8ER474600 105,479 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, AUX, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Econ Mode, CARGO & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

