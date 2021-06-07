Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM Cargo Van

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2014 RAM Cargo Van

2014 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7194008
  • Stock #: TP8465A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Pro Master 2500 High Roof

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Bright White Clearcoat
220 Amp Alternator
Conventional Spare Tire
Front & rear mud flaps
POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS
GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
ADDITIONAL KEY FOBS (2)
DEALER ACTIVATED SPEED LIMITER
DRIVER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SEAT
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23A -inc: Engine: 3.0L I4 F1C Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Automated
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL AUTOMATED
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/CD/BT -inc: Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
ENGINE: 3.0L I4 F1C TURBO DIESEL -inc: 100 Amp Battery 132kw Diesel Power Rating Diesel Engine Ignition Pre-Heat Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel 220 Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2019 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 2,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 7,000 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 23,377 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory