2014 RAM Cargo Van

- Listing ID: 7194008
- Stock #: TP8465A
-
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
3-door
-
Passengers
2
-
Mileage
239,000 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
DEALER ACTIVATED SPEED LIMITER
DRIVER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SEAT
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23A -inc: Engine: 3.0L I4 F1C Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Automated
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL AUTOMATED
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/CD/BT -inc: Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
ENGINE: 3.0L I4 F1C TURBO DIESEL -inc: 100 Amp Battery 132kw Diesel Power Rating Diesel Engine Ignition Pre-Heat Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel 220 Amp Alternator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.