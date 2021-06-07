2014 RAM Cargo Van

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7194008

7194008 Stock #: TP8465A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Bright White Clearcoat 220 Amp Alternator Conventional Spare Tire Front & rear mud flaps POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD) ADDITIONAL KEY FOBS (2) DEALER ACTIVATED SPEED LIMITER DRIVER 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR SEAT Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23A -inc: Engine: 3.0L I4 F1C Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Automated TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL AUTOMATED RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/CD/BT -inc: Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth ENGINE: 3.0L I4 F1C TURBO DIESEL -inc: 100 Amp Battery 132kw Diesel Power Rating Diesel Engine Ignition Pre-Heat Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel 220 Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.