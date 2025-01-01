Menu
2014 RAM ProMaster

77,412 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

2014 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVAG6EE126042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 77,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

$23,999

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2014 RAM ProMaster