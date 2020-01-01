Menu
2014 SUBARU AWD Impreza 2.0 Premium Bluetooth Paddleshift

Premium Plus 5-Door+S/R

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,479KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4508250
  • Stock #: 279689
  • VIN: JF1GPAD64E8279689
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

Only 87k on this beautiful Subaru 2.0L Impreza Wagon. This is the Premium model with Automatic, Sunroof, Bluetooth, air tilt cruise windows locks fresh safety and warranty.!! See this unit at 1633 Idylwyld Dr N in Saskatoon. Call or text 306-280-5652 for more info.!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compact Disc Player
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Intermitten wipers
  • Anti Start/Theft

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

