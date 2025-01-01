Menu
<div><span>Exceptional Condition! - SK Vehicle</span><span><br></span><span><br>This <b>2014 Toyota Camry SE V6</b>, finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic with a black leather and UltraSuede interior, blends performance, style, and premium comfort in one exceptional package. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and sport-tuned suspension, it delivers a spirited driving experience thats as fun as it is smooth. Inside, the SE V6 Premium Package offers heated leather/suede seats, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker JBL premium sound system for an upscale, connected ride. The power moonroof, rear spoiler, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels give this sedan a sporty, head-turning look. Advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera keep you confident on every drive. Convenience is everywhere, from push-button start and Bluetooth connectivity to SiriusXM radio, USB/AUX inputs, and power-adjustable front seats. This Saskatchewan-owned Camry is in exceptional condition and ready to deliver both luxury and reliability for years to come. Now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection!<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- SE V6 Premium Package</span><br><span>- Heated Leather/Suede Seats</span><br><span>- Navigation System</span><br><span>- Power Moonroof</span><br><span>- 10-Speaker JBL Premium Sound System</span><br><span>- Rearview Camera</span><br><span>- Blind Spot Monitor</span><br><span>- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</span><br><span>- Push-Button Start</span><br><span>- 6.1-Inch Touchscreen Display</span><br><span>- Bluetooth Connectivity</span><br><span>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- USB & AUX Input Jacks</span><br><span>- Power-Adjustable Front Seats</span><br><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters</span><br><span>- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror</span><br><span>- Fog Lamps</span><br><span>- Rear Spoiler</span><br><span>- Vehicle Anti-Theft System</span><br><span>- Dual Exhaust</span><br><span>- 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels</span><br><span>- Sport Tuned Suspension</span><br><span>- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Magnetic Grey Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Leather/UltraSuede</span><span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-camry.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-camry.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2014 Toyota Camry

223,956 KM

$14,214

+ taxes & licensing
12854237

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Used
223,956KM
VIN 4T1BK1FK5EU539419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 539419
  • Mileage 223,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

