$14,214+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
SE V6 - PREMIUM PKG - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO
2014 Toyota Camry
SE V6 - PREMIUM PKG - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$14,214
+ taxes & licensing
Used
223,956KM
VIN 4T1BK1FK5EU539419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 539419
- Mileage 223,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Condition! - SK Vehicle
This 2014 Toyota Camry SE V6, finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic with a black leather and UltraSuede interior, blends performance, style, and premium comfort in one exceptional package. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and sport-tuned suspension, it delivers a spirited driving experience thats as fun as it is smooth. Inside, the SE V6 Premium Package offers heated leather/suede seats, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker JBL premium sound system for an upscale, connected ride. The power moonroof, rear spoiler, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels give this sedan a sporty, head-turning look. Advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera keep you confident on every drive. Convenience is everywhere, from push-button start and Bluetooth connectivity to SiriusXM radio, USB/AUX inputs, and power-adjustable front seats. This Saskatchewan-owned Camry is in exceptional condition and ready to deliver both luxury and reliability for years to come. Now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- SE V6 Premium Package
- Heated Leather/Suede Seats
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- 10-Speaker JBL Premium Sound System
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Push-Button Start
- 6.1-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Spoiler
- Vehicle Anti-Theft System
- Dual Exhaust
- 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- Sport Tuned Suspension
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Magnetic Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather/UltraSuede
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-camry.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2014 Toyota Camry