$34,897+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - COOLED SEATS - DYNAMIC CRUISE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS
2014 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - COOLED SEATS - DYNAMIC CRUISE - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$34,897
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,002KM
VIN 5TDDY5G15ES104901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104901
- Mileage 146,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- 4x4
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Seats
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen
- 14-Speaker JBL Premium Sound System
- 6.1-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Headlamp Washers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Towing Hitch
- 5.7L i-FORCE 8-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-4runner.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
