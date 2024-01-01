2014 Toyota Sequoia

Menu
<div><span><b>Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4x4<br>- 7-Passenger Seating<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated 2nd-Row Seats<br>- Dynamic Cruise Control<br>- Navigation System<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Blind Spot Monitor<br>- Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen<br>- 14-Speaker JBL Premium Sound System<br>- 6.1-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Headlamp Washers<br>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>- Tri-Zone Climate<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Drivers Seat Memory Settings<br>- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel<br>- Towing Hitch<br>- 5.7L i-FORCE 8-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-4runner.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/toyota/ca/2014-4runner.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2014 Toyota Sequoia

146,002 KM

