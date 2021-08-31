Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

152,337 KM

Details Description Features

$14,605

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,605

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Trendline+ - MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Trendline+ - MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7756701
  2. 7756701
  3. 7756701
  4. 7756701
  5. 7756701
  6. 7756701
  7. 7756701
  8. 7756701
  9. 7756701
  10. 7756701
  11. 7756701
  12. 7756701
  13. 7756701
  14. 7756701
  15. 7756701
  16. 7756701
  17. 7756701
  18. 7756701
  19. 7756701
  20. 7756701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,605

+ taxes & licensing

152,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756701
  • Stock #: 268526
  • VIN: 3VWWL7AJ1EM268526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 268526
  • Mileage 152,337 KM

Vehicle Description

15 Inch Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Fog Lights

6 Speed Manual Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,756 KM
$12,867 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 King...
 231,930 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 38,240 KM
$58,742 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory