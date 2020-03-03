Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,258KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4712583
  • Stock #: P37613
  • VIN: 1VWAN7A33EC070117
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI Trendline! It has a 2.0L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Diesel! Power Locks & Windows! Heated Side Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! Heated Seats! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! CD-Player! 12-V Power Outlet!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

