2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

132,639 KM

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

132,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5604096
  Stock #: D8802B
  VIN: WVGJV3AX8EW014554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, TSI AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

