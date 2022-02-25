Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

182,435 KM

Details Description Features

$15,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,399

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline AWD - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8419311
  2. 8419311
  3. 8419311
  4. 8419311
  5. 8419311
  6. 8419311
  7. 8419311
  8. 8419311
  9. 8419311
  10. 8419311
  11. 8419311
  12. 8419311
  13. 8419311
  14. 8419311
  15. 8419311
  16. 8419311
  17. 8419311
  18. 8419311
  19. 8419311
  20. 8419311
  21. 8419311
  22. 8419311
Contact Seller

$15,399

+ taxes & licensing

182,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419311
  • Stock #: 578875
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX9EW578875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,435 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Panoramic Moonroof

Touchscreen Infotainment System

DynAudio Premium Audio System

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

GPS Navigation

Reverse Camera

Auxiliary Input

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Privacy Glass

Chrome Front Grille

Roof Rails

Halogen Headlights

Traction and Stability Control

Cruise Control

18 Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

Automatic Transmission

2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2019 Infiniti QX50 E...
 13,735 KM
$44,397 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 49,075 KM
$26,642 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX Navig...
 111,095 KM
$29,159 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory