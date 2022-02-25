$15,399+ tax & licensing
$15,399
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline AWD - ACCIDENT FREE
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$15,399
+ taxes & licensing
182,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8419311
- Stock #: 578875
- VIN: WVGJV3AX9EW578875
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,435 KM
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Touchscreen Infotainment System
DynAudio Premium Audio System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Reverse Camera
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Privacy Glass
Chrome Front Grille
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Traction and Stability Control
Cruise Control
18 Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Automatic Transmission
2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1