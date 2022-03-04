Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

143,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,845

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,845

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R LINE - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R LINE - AWD

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8572397
  2. 8572397
  3. 8572397
  4. 8572397
  5. 8572397
  6. 8572397
  7. 8572397
  8. 8572397
  9. 8572397
  10. 8572397
  11. 8572397
  12. 8572397
  13. 8572397
  14. 8572397
  15. 8572397
  16. 8572397
  17. 8572397
  18. 8572397
  19. 8572397
  20. 8572397
  21. 8572397
  22. 8572397
  23. 8572397
  24. 8572397
  25. 8572397
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,845

+ taxes & licensing

143,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8572397
  • Stock #: 566310A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX0EW566310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,600 KM

Vehicle Description


R-Line Features:



19" Mallory Alloy Wheels

Bi-Xenon Headlights

Adaptive Front Light System (AFS)

Flared Wheel Arches

LED Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

R-Line Exterior Body Design

R-Line Metal Pedal Caps and Door Sills

R-Line Sport Steering Wheel

R-Line Sport Suspension



All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

Reverse Camera

GPS Navigation

DynAudio Premium Audio System

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Heated Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Dual Zone Climate Control

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 143,600 KM
$18,845 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 320 i LOW K...
 85,955 KM
$19,611 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2...
 115,895 KM
$24,922 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory