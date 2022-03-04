$18,845+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,845
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R LINE - AWD
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,845
+ taxes & licensing
143,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572397
- Stock #: 566310A
- VIN: WVGJV3AX0EW566310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,600 KM
Vehicle Description
R-Line Features:
19" Mallory Alloy Wheels
Bi-Xenon Headlights
Adaptive Front Light System (AFS)
Flared Wheel Arches
LED Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
R-Line Exterior Body Design
R-Line Metal Pedal Caps and Door Sills
R-Line Sport Steering Wheel
R-Line Sport Suspension
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Reverse Camera
GPS Navigation
DynAudio Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Climate Control
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Traction and Stability Control
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1