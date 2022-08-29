Menu
2015 Acura MDX

204,845 KM

Details

$22,654

+ tax & licensing
$22,654

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Acura MDX

2015 Acura MDX

AWD - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE

2015 Acura MDX

AWD - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$22,654

+ taxes & licensing

204,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9187582
  • Stock #: 501082
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H24FB501082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 501082
  • Mileage 204,845 KM

Interior Features:


Interior Features:



Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Windshield Wipers

Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri Zone Climate Controls





Exterior Features:



ewel Eye Led Headlights

LED Taillamps

Power Liftgate

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Tow Package

Headlamp Washers

Chrome Doors Handles

Heated Mirrors

Smart Access Doors

18" Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Traction & Stability Control

Vehicle Stability Assist





Performance:



All Wheel Drive

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

290hp/ 267 lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

