2015 Acura RDX

135,017 KM

Details Description Features

$26,282

+ tax & licensing
$26,282

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS

2015 Acura RDX

6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,282

+ taxes & licensing

135,017KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9688261
  • Stock #: 801357
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H52FL801357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 801357
  • Mileage 135,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Technology Package:


8-Inch LED Backlit VGA Display
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Acura/ ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium Audio System
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Media Storage
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control System
Power Liftgate




Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
18" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Reverse Camera
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
273hp/ 251lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

