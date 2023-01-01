$23,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4
Progressiv plus - Nav| Heated Seats| Sunroof
Location
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
$23,995
- Listing ID: 10443057
- Stock #: RF1642A
- VIN: Wauffcfl1fn016907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,257 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Audi A4 comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C
SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAV, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!!
CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.
CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.
We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.
Come check us out at 518 51st Street E Or Call/Text 306-715-7129 for more Info.
