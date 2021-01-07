Menu
2015 Audi Q3

63,450 KM

Details Description Features

$24,583

+ tax & licensing
$24,583

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Audi Q3

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv PROGRESSIV QUATTRO - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv PROGRESSIV QUATTRO - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,583

+ taxes & licensing

63,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6447982
  • Stock #: 010121
  • VIN: WA1EFEFS4FR010121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010121
  • Mileage 63,450 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KM - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE



- ONLY 63,450 KM -



SPORT PACKAGE:

Three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles

Twelve-way power front sport seats, including four-way power lumbar adjustment

Audi drive select





Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

CD Player

Power Hatch

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Thigh Extension Support

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

19" Alloy Wheels

2.0L Turbocharged Engine

Automatic Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

