2015 Audi Q5

164,666 KM

Details Description Features

$26,409

+ tax & licensing
$26,409

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2.0T Premium Plus quattro - AWD - BANG & OLUFSEN - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,409

+ taxes & licensing

164,666KM
Used
  • Stock #: 093691A
  • VIN: WA1WFCFP5FA093691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,666 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos and Information Coming Soon!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

