$26,409+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,409
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 Audi Q5
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Premium Plus quattro - AWD - BANG & OLUFSEN - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,409
+ taxes & licensing
164,666KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9900326
- Stock #: 093691A
- VIN: WA1WFCFP5FA093691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 093691A
- Mileage 164,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2