Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 3 Series

117,251 KM

Details Description Features

$20,645

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,645

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10048869
  2. 10048869
  3. 10048869
  4. 10048869
  5. 10048869
  6. 10048869
  7. 10048869
  8. 10048869
  9. 10048869
  10. 10048869
  11. 10048869
  12. 10048869
  13. 10048869
  14. 10048869
  15. 10048869
  16. 10048869
  17. 10048869
  18. 10048869
  19. 10048869
  20. 10048869
  21. 10048869
  22. 10048869
  23. 10048869
Contact Seller

$20,645

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048869
  • Stock #: T53600
  • VIN: WBA3C3G50FNT53600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T53600
  • Mileage 117,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation Package:

BMW On-Board Navigation
Extended Instrument Cluster


Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Bolster Adjustment
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 54,555 KM
$38,411 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 Technik...
 52,399 KM
$34,279 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 109,608 KM
$19,822 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory