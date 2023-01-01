2015 BMW 3 Series

$20,645 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 2 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048869

10048869 Stock #: T53600

T53600 VIN: WBA3C3G50FNT53600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # T53600

Mileage 117,251 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.